Louisville office space trades for $12M

LOUISVILLE — An office space at 1025 Cannon St. in Louisville recently changed hands for $12 million.
The roughly 32,000-square-foot, Class A space in the Downtown East Louisville neighborhood, known as DeLo, is home to tech industry tenants that include Nexant Inc., Trio Health Inc. and Duda Inc. It was built in 2018.
Sponsored Content
COVID-19 Impacts on Colorado Cannabis
If you have driven by a dispensary recently, you might have noticed some business operations taking place outside. But, why is that; and what other changes has the cannabis industry seen since March?
South Street Commercial LLC, an entity registered to John Leo McCabe at a residential address in Boulder, sold the property to Delo 1025 LLC. That holding company is registered to the Canyon Boulevard address of Boulder commercial real estate firm Gibbons-White Inc.
Gibbons-White’s online marketing materials include a brochure for the Cannon Street offices that indicates that three suites within the building were available for lease in September at triple-net rates of $26 to $28 per square foot.
The brochure says that two of the available spaces could be used for ground-floor retail or office suites. The third suite is a mostly open work area with a private office, kitchenette and conference room.
LOUISVILLE — An office space at 1025 Cannon St. in Louisville recently changed hands for $12 million.
The roughly 32,000-square-foot, Class A space in the Downtown East Louisville neighborhood, known as DeLo, is home to tech industry tenants that include Nexant Inc., Trio Health Inc. and Duda Inc. It was built in 2018.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
South Street Commercial LLC, an entity registered to John Leo McCabe at a residential address in Boulder, sold the property to Delo 1025 LLC. That holding company is registered to the Canyon Boulevard address of Boulder commercial real estate firm Gibbons-White Inc.
Gibbons-White’s online marketing materials include a brochure for the Cannon Street offices that indicates that three suites within the building were available for lease in September at triple-net rates of $26 to $28 per square foot.
The brochure says that two of the available spaces could be used for ground-floor retail or office suites. The third suite is a mostly open work area with a private office, kitchenette and conference room.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!