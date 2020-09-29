Firestone couple buys 3 Ziggy’s franchises

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC, based in Longmont, has signed a franchise agreement with a Firestone couple that permits them to open three drive-through coffee shops.

Kip Farnsworth and Tracy Finley are scouting locations for their coffee shops and are considering spots between Brighton and Laramie, Wyoming.

Farnsworth and Finley, childhood friends, grew up in Longmont but lost touch for about 25 years. They reconnected over social media and had their first date at Ziggi’s.

“This company really means something to us,” Finley said in a press release. “It’s where our relationship began, and now, years later, it’s going to be the start of a new career venture for us. It has just been a perfect fit.”

Finley owned a salon for 15 years; Farnsworth works in real estate.

“Tracy has always talked about owning a coffee shop, and I kept seeing Ziggi’s popping up everywhere I looked; the timing was just right,” Farnsworth said.