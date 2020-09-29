Cooley leaves Broomfield for downtown Denver

BROOMFIELD — Palo Alto, California-based law firm Cooley is moving its Colorado office from Broomfield to Denver.

BusinessDen reports that the firm, which occupied 37,500 square feet at 380 Interlocken Crescent, has signed a lease for 25,000 square feet at 1144 15th St. in downtown Denver.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Cooley has 40 attorneys and a staff of 100, BusinessDen reports.