Cooley leaves Broomfield for downtown Denver

By BizWest Staff — 

BROOMFIELD — Palo Alto, California-based law firm Cooley is moving its Colorado office from Broomfield to Denver.

BusinessDen reports that the firm, which occupied 37,500 square feet at 380 Interlocken Crescent, has signed a lease for 25,000 square feet at 1144 15th St. in downtown Denver.

Cooley has 40 attorneys and a staff of 100, BusinessDen reports.


 