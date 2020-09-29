Boulder hires new planning director from Charleston 

BOULDER — Boulder announced Tuesday it has filled the director role in the city’s Planning & Development Services Department.

Jacob Lindsey, director of planning, preservation and sustainability in Charleston, South Carolina, will start his new job in Boulder in November, according to a city news release. Interim planning director Mary Ann Weideman will continue to serve until then.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob to the city,” Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam said in the release. “Jacob’s experience in Charleston, a place known for its beautiful natural setting, high quality of life and engaged community, will serve our city well.”

According to the city, Lindsey will “will continue the cultural work started as part of the P&DS Strategic Plan and keep the department moving toward its objective of operational excellence. Jacob will be focused on ensuring seamless department operations, working toward the city’s long-range planning goals, and guiding the P&DS team. In addition, Jacob will provide leadership to complex and high-profile projects within the organization.”