State awards substance-abuse-prevention grants

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Behavioral Health has awarded almost $4.3 million in annual grants to fund 26 substance-abuse-prevention programs around the state.
The five-year awards range from $100,000 to $200,000 per year and support programs in three categories: priority population (one or more historically marginalized groups); evidenced-based programs; and under-resourced high-needs programs. Recipients include 14 county agencies and 12 organizations across the state.
Organizations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado that will receive grants include:
- Teens Inc., Nederland, $158,648 per year for five years for social emotional learning.
- Larimer County Partners, Fort Collins, $121,046 per year for five years to implement mentoring services and Botvin Lifeskills programming.
- Health Promotions at the University of Colorado Boulder, $139,145 per year for five years to implement brief alcohol screenings and interventions for college students.
- Boulder County Public Health, $200,000 per year for five years to work toward limiting the density of alcohol retailers in Boulder County and implement active-parenting and nurturing parenting programming.
- I Have a Dream Foundation, Boulder, $150,000 per year for five years to implement life-skills and active-parenting programming.