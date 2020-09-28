State awards substance-abuse-prevention grants

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Behavioral Health has awarded almost $4.3 million in annual grants to fund 26 substance-abuse-prevention programs around the state.

The five-year awards range from $100,000 to $200,000 per year and support programs in three categories: priority population (one or more historically marginalized groups); evidenced-based programs; and under-resourced high-needs programs. Recipients include 14 county agencies and 12 organizations across the state.

Organizations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado that will receive grants include: