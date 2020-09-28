Rancher tapped to lead organic meat firm Panorama

WESTMINSTER — Perdue Premium Meat Co. Inc. has named fourth-generation rancher Kay Cornelius the new leader of its Westminster-based brand Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats.

Cornelius, the brand’s new general manager, was most recently vice president of sales for Perdue’s Niman Ranch business, according to a Panorama news release.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

“I’m thrilled to work with a team of people who are solely dedicated to authentic U.S. open range ranching that is third-party verified and helps ranchers earn a living doing what they love. Through our shared values we are nourishing people, caring for the animals, restoring the planet and supporting communities,” Kay said in the release. “This is a highlight of my career. It is my passion to preserve ranching for the next generation of ranchers.”

Perdue acquired Panorama in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.