CSU offers menu of executive leadership classes

FORT COLLINS — The College of Business at Colorado State University has embarked on a year-long schedule of two-day classes designed to help business professionals add to their skill sets, move into new business sectors or maintain or expand COVID-19-impacted business operations.

The executive education courses, which are offered for $1,950 for a two-day course, began this month and continue into July 2021. Participants can select from the menu of courses to gain the knowledge that they need. Discounts are available for CSU employees, veterans and active duty military, and for corporate groups of 10 or more.

Courses are taught by subject-matter experts and are considered “just in time” learning to help business people with a rapidly changing business landscape, according to Sue Schell, director of senior leadership and organizational development programs at CSU. Classes are held on Fridays and Saturdays.

Courses on the menu are:

Design thinking.

Organizational communication.

Marketing and data analysis.

Talent management.

Sales.

Team dynamics.

Disruptive technology.

Supply chain management.

Project management.

Women in leadership.

Mergers and acquisitions.

Data privacy.

Sustainability.

“Participants can stay abreast of the most current information, and leaders will be challenged to identify areas for self-improvement and ways to enhance corporate performance,” Schell said.

All classes are offered “à la carte,” so professionals can register for the courses most relevant to their career goals. Some courses are taught by College of Business faculty, and some are led by industry professionals with specific knowledge of current business practices and proven track records of success.

Classes are conducted using Mosaic, a video collaboration platform that enables remote learners to view and participate in classes in real time.