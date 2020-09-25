BOULDER — Boulder-based cannabis dispensary chain Terrapin Care Station is contributing $30,000 to support live music venues in the city, including those struggling for survival in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofit organization Colorado Music Experience was the recipient of the funding, according to a TCS news release.

CoME, in turn, will distribute $25,000 to Z2 Entertainment LLC, operator of the Boulder Theater and the Fox Theater. The remaining $5,000 “serves as funding for CoME’s work preserving Colorado’s unique music history,” the release said.