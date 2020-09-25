Funding Friday: $3.1M for COVID blood transfusion cleaner, $14M for seedmakers

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds from the past two weeks:
- The National Institutes of Health gave a contract of up to $18 million to a research group at Colorado State University working on a platform to deactivate COVID-19 pathogens in blood transfusions. The initial payout was worth $3.1 million, and the remainder is tied to clinical and commercial milestones.
- Longmont’s S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) agreed to a contract with B. Riley Securities Inc. to issue up to $14 million in new market-priced stock at the company’s discretion. If issued at the company’s year-to-date low and high stock prices of $1.90 and $3.42 per share, the sales would add between 7.36 million and 40.9 million shares outstanding, respectively, to its current total of 33.42 million shares.
Other rounds in the past two weeks (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)
Sept. 15: SunState Laboratories Inc., Broomfield, $76,000 sold of $1 million round
Sept. 22: Focal App Inc., Boulder, $500,000 sold out of $600,000 round
Sept. 23: carepenguin Inc., Lafayette, $93,500 sold out of $100,000 round
Sept. 23: Fundboard Co., Boulder, $1.015 million round completed
