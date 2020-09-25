Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, September 25, 2020: Deepank Utkhede on Weld County’s growing hemp industry

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Lucas High speaks with Deepank Utkhede from Vantage Hemp in Weld County about the area’s increasing interest from the hemp industry, and about a recent visit from actor Laurence Fishburne.


 