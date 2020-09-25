BizWest Podcast, September 25, 2020: Deepank Utkhede on Weld County’s growing hemp industry

Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
In this week’s episode, Lucas High speaks with Deepank Utkhede from Vantage Hemp in Weld County about the area’s increasing interest from the hemp industry, and about a recent visit from actor Laurence Fishburne.