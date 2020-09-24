Kellogg CMO join Crocs board

BROOMFIELD — Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) chief marketing officer Charisse Ford Hughes has been appointed to the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) board of directors.
“As a marketer entrenched in culture, I share not only a passion for the brand and its iconic product but also embrace its mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes,” Ford Hughes said in a prepared statement. “I’m humbled to join such a passionate, talented team of directors and am eager to make an impact as the Crocs brand continues to execute against its growth strategy.”
Sponsored Content
COVID-19 Impacts on Colorado Cannabis
If you have driven by a dispensary recently, you might have noticed some business operations taking place outside. But, why is that; and what other changes has the cannabis industry seen since March?
Ford Hughes also serves on the board of the Baltimore Development Corp. and serves as a board advisor to Pixability Inc., a video advertising platform company.
“Charisse has a proven track record of aligning global brands with their consumers in strategic and innovative ways,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement. “We welcome her deep understanding of the nuanced marketing landscape as we continue to position Crocs for sustainable, profitable growth and are thrilled to have her join us.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) chief marketing officer Charisse Ford Hughes has been appointed to the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) board of directors.
“As a marketer entrenched in culture, I share not only a passion for the brand and its iconic product but also embrace its mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes,” Ford Hughes said in a prepared statement. “I’m humbled to join such a passionate, talented team of directors and am eager to make an impact as the Crocs brand continues to execute against its growth strategy.”
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Ford Hughes also serves on the board of the Baltimore Development Corp. and serves as a board advisor to Pixability Inc., a video advertising platform company.
“Charisse has a proven track record of aligning global brands with their consumers in strategic and innovative ways,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement. “We welcome her deep understanding of the nuanced marketing landscape as we continue to position Crocs for sustainable, profitable growth and are thrilled to have her join us.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!