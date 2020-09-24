Kellogg CMO join Crocs board

BROOMFIELD — Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) chief marketing officer Charisse Ford Hughes has been appointed to the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) board of directors.

“As a marketer entrenched in culture, I share not only a passion for the brand and its iconic product but also embrace its mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes,” Ford Hughes said in a prepared statement. “I’m humbled to join such a passionate, talented team of directors and am eager to make an impact as the Crocs brand continues to execute against its growth strategy.”

Ford Hughes also serves on the board of the Baltimore Development Corp. and serves as a board advisor to Pixability Inc., a video advertising platform company.

“Charisse has a proven track record of aligning global brands with their consumers in strategic and innovative ways,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement. “We welcome her deep understanding of the nuanced marketing landscape as we continue to position Crocs for sustainable, profitable growth and are thrilled to have her join us.”

