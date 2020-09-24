Feds allow Colorado community colleges to approve apprenticeship programs

DENVER — Federal officials have allowed the Colorado Community College System to recognize apprenticeship programs for dual academic and industry credits.

In a statement, CCCS said the state previously had to get federal approval for the apprenticeships, known as Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs, or IRAPs, to count towards both community college graduation requirements and certifications given by trade groups.

The IRAPs have also been expanded from traditional trades to include other in-demand services, such as information technology, real estate, health-care and social work.

Seventeen other state-level and national apprenticeship programs were also granted the ability to approve IRAPs by federal officials.