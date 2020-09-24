Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Denver Re/Max buys new office from Walmart heir

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Re/Max of Cherry Creek and its partner company Orange Coast Title spent $3.3 million in late August to buy an office previously owned by descendants of Walmart found Sam Walton.

BusinessDen reports the building at 100 N. Jackson St. in Denver was held by a subsidiary registered to Ben and Lucy Ana Walton.


 