Denver Re/Max buys new office from Walmart heir

DENVER — Re/Max of Cherry Creek and its partner company Orange Coast Title spent $3.3 million in late August to buy an office previously owned by descendants of Walmart found Sam Walton.
BusinessDen reports the building at 100 N. Jackson St. in Denver was held by a subsidiary registered to Ben and Lucy Ana Walton.
Sponsored Content
COVID-19 Impacts on Colorado Cannabis
If you have driven by a dispensary recently, you might have noticed some business operations taking place outside. But, why is that; and what other changes has the cannabis industry seen since March?