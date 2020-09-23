State officials report COVID outbreak at Pelican Lakes Golf Club

State health officials said 16 cases of COVID-19 have been tracked back to the Pelican Lakes Golf Club in Windsor.
The Coloradoan reports the outbreak includes 13 guests and three staffers, and the club has cancelled all golf and club events for the next two weeks.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.