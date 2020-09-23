Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Search-and-rescue teams worry as backcountry equipment sales soar

By BizWest Staff — 

Search-and-rescue officials in Colorado’s most mountainous areas are worried that a spike of sales in backpacking gear will lead to more people getting lost or hurt in the winter wilderness.

The Colorado Sun reports retailers are often being asked about equipment from customers who say they have little to no experience in winter backcountry sports.


 