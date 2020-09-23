Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Larimer County distributes $2.39M in grants to mental health nonprofits

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Services division has distributed $2.39 million to 34 local mental health nonprofit organizations. 

The grants are funded through a combination of taxpayer dollars and private donations.

 

The receiving institutions are: 

  • 3Hopeful Hearts
  • Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County
  • Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Larimer County
  • ChildSafe Colorado, Inc.
  • Colorado Health Network, Inc.
  • Outreach Fort Collins
  • Colorado State University
  • Crossroads Safehouse, Inc
  • Harvest Farm
  • Early Childhood Council of Larimer County
  • Estes Valley Fire Protection District
  • Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
  • Housing Catalyst
  • Healing Warriors Program
  • Front Range Exceptional Equestrians
  • Health District of Northern Larimer County
  • Hearts &amp; Horses, Inc.
  • Homeward Alliance
  • Larimer County District Attorney’s Office
  • Partners (formerly Partners Mentoring Youth)
  • Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center
  • The Matthews House
  • North Colorado Health Alliance
  • Poudre School District
  • Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center
  • The Family Center/La Familia
  • The Kempe Foundation
  • Thompson School District R2-J
  • Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development

 