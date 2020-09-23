Larimer County distributes $2.39M in grants to mental health nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Services division has distributed $2.39 million to 34 local mental health nonprofit organizations.
The grants are funded through a combination of taxpayer dollars and private donations.
The receiving institutions are:
- 3Hopeful Hearts
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County
- ChildSafe Colorado, Inc.
- Colorado Health Network, Inc.
- Outreach Fort Collins
- Colorado State University
- Crossroads Safehouse, Inc
- Harvest Farm
- Early Childhood Council of Larimer County
- Estes Valley Fire Protection District
- Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
- Housing Catalyst
- Healing Warriors Program
- Front Range Exceptional Equestrians
- Health District of Northern Larimer County
- Hearts & Horses, Inc.
- Homeward Alliance
- Larimer County District Attorney’s Office
- Partners (formerly Partners Mentoring Youth)
- Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center
- The Matthews House
- North Colorado Health Alliance
- Poudre School District
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center
- The Family Center/La Familia
- The Kempe Foundation
- Thompson School District R2-J
- Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development