Broomfield named one of Money Magazine’s Top Places to Live

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield is one the best 20 cities to live in the United States, according to Money magazine.

The publication ranked Broomfield number 18 on its recently released Best Places to Live list.

“Less than 20 miles from Denver and Boulder and within eyesight of the soaring Rockies, this 33-square-mile suburb has something for both big-city and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The city boasts 10 parks, four trail systems and a variety of green spaces — many with ponds, fishing decks and outdoor art exhibits. If you’re the daring type, you can even take in a view of the mountains from a hot air balloon,” Money said. “The job market is strong in Broomfield, too. Employment increased by 35% between 2010 and 2019, and is projected to jump another 7% by 2025. In June, footwear company Crocs opened a 90,000-square-foot new global headquarters in the city, adding another 375 jobs (with plans for more in the future). The city’s top employer — accounting for nearly 31% of the workforce — is Noodles & Co. The fast-casual restaurant chain is headquartered there.”

Parker, Money’s number two top place to live, was the only other Colorado city to make the list. Cheyenne was ranked number 36.

“This year, given the general uncertainty around where and how we’ll live, our list looks a little different,” Money lead reporter Prachi Bhardwaj said in a prepared statement. “We shifted our priorities to pay more attention to cities that aren’t just doing well now but that show great promise and stability for the next five to 10 years. We also included suburban towns situated farther away from major metros and have more industry diversity than you’ve seen from our list in years past.”

