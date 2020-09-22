More than 23,000 state workers to take furlough days in coming months

DENVER — About 23,600 state employees that make more than $50,000 per year will be furloughed for at least a day in the next several months to offset a deep decline in state budget revenues.

The Denver Post reports employees, which includes state executives like Gov. Jared Polis and excludes public safety and essential workers, would take up to four days of furlough based on their salary.