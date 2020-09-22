Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Greeley store

By  — 

GREELEY — Home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) will close its Greeley location as part of a 200-store closure nationwide, but is sparing the Fort Collins location.

The Coloradoan reports that Bed Bath & Beyond will also close its Aurora store.


 