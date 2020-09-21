Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Trial begins between RTD, train flagger dispute

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A state trial has begun to decide whether the Regional Transportation District must pay a Denver flagging company up to $111 million for posting crossing guards along two rail lines while it installed gate sensors.

The Denver Post reports the suit describes unpaid dues in the past two years for guards along the B-Line, which runs from Westminster to Union Station.


 