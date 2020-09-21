Maxar inks Army satellite systems deal worth as much as $49M

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) announced Monday a contract with the U.S. Army to supply “portable, direct-downlink tactical ground systems that provide critical geospatial intelligence to users in remote locations,” according to a company news release.

The firm won a contract valued at up to $49 million over eight years and two initial task orders worth a combined $8 million.

“Times of crisis are defined by seconds and minutes, not days and months,” U.S. Army Geospatial Center technical director Matt Cro said in a prepared statement. “The Maxar-developed Remote Ground Terminal is significantly enhancing the speed at which we access critical information at the tactical edge and provides an important technology advancement for enabling Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node.”

