Greeley extends outdoor dining service into mid-October

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council is allowing outside eating and drinking to continue at a downtown area through Oct. 13 as incoming colder weather and the threat of another COVID-19 spike places a cloud over the restaurant industry’s next few months.

The Greeley Tribune reports the ordinance was extended for operators between 8th Street and 9th Street, and could end earlier if Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order allowing outside dining expires.