CU cancels in-person learning for at least 2 weeks

BOULDER — Starting Wednesday, the University of Colorado will shift to an all-virtual class schedule at its Boulder campus for a minimum of two weeks.

The decision, which applies to all undergraduate and graduate classes, was made after CU leaders consulted with the university community, public health authorities and faculty, CU Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano said in a video message posted to the school’s Twitter account Monday morning.

CU reported 94 new positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, according to the Daily Camera.

Students living on campus are asked to remain in their dorms and “comply with local and state health orders,” DiStefano said.

Students are not encouraged to move out of the dorms and back to their parents’ homes as this could exacerbate the virus’ spread.

“This is a temporary situation but it could become permanent if we continue to disregard public health guidelines,” he said. Repeat violators of those guidelines could be suspended.

“We have the power to control our own destiny,” DiStefano said.

The shift to virtual learning will not affect on-going research projects.

CU’s libraries will remain open and the Rec Center is open by appointment only.

“Students who choose to withdraw from classes for the semester can work with the Office of the Registrar on the process for withdrawal and any remaining tuition payments depending on the date of withdrawal,” according to an FAQ posted to CU’s website Monday. “There will not be fee reductions or refunds for this two-week period. Students will continue to benefit from services and support resources funded through fees. If the campus were to go fully remote for the remainder of the semester, students would receive a graduated refund for certain fees based on the timing of that decision.”

