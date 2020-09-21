Autism care center operator to expand into Fort Collins, Westminster

FORT COLLINS and WESTMINSTER — Hopebridge LLC, the Indianapolis-based operator of Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, plans to open six new Colorado centers, including one each in Westminster and Fort Collins.

“Every child with autism deserves to receive the care needed to live their best life,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May in a statement. “At Hopebridge, our goal is to make it easier and faster to receive that care. Hopebridge services have provided hope for thousands of children across the country, and we are thrilled to make it accessible to more families in Colorado.”

In total, the six new Colorado centers will employ about 325 workers, according to a Hopebridge news release.

The new Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado locations, set to open in February 2021, will be at 3351 Eastbrook Drive, Suite 101, Fort Collins and 1865 W. 121st Ave., Suite 150C, Westminster.

