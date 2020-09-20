Two Larimer County towns evacuate as Cameron Peak fire grows

LARIMER COUNTY — Red Feather Lakes and Crystal Lakes residents were ordered to evacuate Sunday evening as high winds brought the ongoing Cameron Peak fire close.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the fire began moving east towards the two towns in the county’s northwest corner and broke an established fire line.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.