State air quality group proposes pre-production monitoring for new wells

DENVER — The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission has proposed requirements for oil and gas companies to monitor emissions from newly-drilled wells for up to six months.
The Denver Post reports the rule changes come under the mandates imposed by Senate Bill 181, the energy industry overhaul passed last year.
