CU System to offload south Denver campus

DENVER — The University of Colorado System will start shopping its 13-acre campus in Lone Tree later this year.
BusinessDen reports the System couldn’t configure the campus’ 150,000-square-foot building for academic use and determined it wouldn’t be financially viable to keep.
