BizWest Podcast: Sept. 18, 2020: JBS’ COVID-19 fine & Becky Safarik’s 42-year career in Greeley government

In this week’s podcast, Dan Mika speaks with CSU economics professor Zachary Schaller on how the rules governing workplace safety penalties led to JBS being fined $16,000 after counting 300 COVID infections and six deaths in the Greeley plant, while BizWest editor Chris Wood speaks with former Greeley assistant city manager Becky Safarik about her 42-year career in the city’s economic development scene.

