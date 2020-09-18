Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast: Sept. 18, 2020: JBS’ COVID-19 fine & Becky Safarik’s 42-year career in Greeley government

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s podcast, Dan Mika speaks with CSU economics professor Zachary Schaller on how the rules governing workplace safety penalties led to JBS being fined $16,000 after counting 300 COVID infections and six deaths in the Greeley plant, while BizWest editor Chris Wood speaks with former Greeley assistant city manager Becky Safarik about her 42-year career in the city’s economic development scene.

Sponsors for this podcast include: Chartered Technology, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 