Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Wyoming approves first bank charter for blockchain company

By BizWest Staff — 

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Banking Board has approved its first bank charter for a cryptocurrency company — part of the state’s effort to take a leadership role in blockchain technology.

The Wyoming Business Report said in a story Thursday that Kraken Financial has become the first blockchain company anywhere to operate as a depository institution with a bank charter.

 

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Banking Board has approved its first bank charter for a cryptocurrency company — part of the state’s effort to take a leadership role in blockchain technology.

The Wyoming Business Report said in a story Thursday that Kraken Financial has become the first blockchain company anywhere to operate as a depository institution with a bank charter.

 


 