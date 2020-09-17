Terrapin Care Station pledges $30K to support Boulder music venues

BOULDER — Boulder-based cannabis dispensary chain Terrapin Care Station is contributing $30,000 to support live music venues in the city including those struggling for survival in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonprofit organization Colorado Music Experience was the recipient of the funding, according to a TCS news release.
CoME, in turn, will distribute $25,000 to Z2 Entertainment LLC, operator of the Boulder Theater and the Fox Theater. The remaining $5,000 “serves as funding for CoME’s work preserving Colorado’s unique music history,” the release said.
“As an ‘essential’ business allowed to stay open during the pandemic, we have a duty to step up for those in the community struggling due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID,” TCS CEO Chris Woods said in the release. “The nexus between cannabis and the arts goes back as long as our history with cannabis and music. The Boulder and Fox theaters are institutions right in our backyard whose endless contributions to the live music scene have shaped our community for decades. It would be devastating to see these venues shutter permanently, so we are following through with our commitment to lift our community up during this uncertain time.”
