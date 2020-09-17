Rulseh retires from Woodward board

FORT COLLINS — Jim Rulseh, an 18-year member of the Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) board of directors, will retire Nov. 19 following the year-end meeting of the board.

The company disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Rulseh’s departure is health related and not a result of a disagreement with the company.

“Jim has provided invaluable contributions to Woodward through his leadership, vision and expertise in manufacturing operations” Tom Gendron, chairman and CEO, said in the SEC disclosure. “I want to thank Jim for his dedication and service, as well as his valued advice and counsel to me, over his 18 years on the board of directors. We wish Jim and his family the very best.”

Rulseh was appointed to the board in 2002 and served as chairman of the compensation committee from 2007-2011 and as lead director from 2012-2017. He chairs the nominating and governance committee and will continue to do so until his retirement, the disclosure said.

