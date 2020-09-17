P.F. Chang’s reports reduction in staff hours

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc. reported to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week that it would reduce hours at its restaurants along the Front Range, including those at Loveland and Broomfield.

In near identical letters, the company said the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the company to reduce hours of workers by at least 50%. Affected are an estimated 75 workers at each of the restaurants reporting the temporary reductions.

In addition to Broomfield and Loveland, restaurants affected are in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Denver, Lakewood and Lone Tree.

