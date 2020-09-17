FC Chamber to host Talent Summit Sept. 30

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and regional Talent 2.0 partners will host the third annual Talent Summit, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 online.

Despite COVID-19, finding and keeping key talent will continue to be a challenge for employers throughout the Northern Colorado region, the chamber said in announcing the event. “The business community is encouraged to attend, show support of the work being done, gain new insights and access novel tools that can create their future workforce,” the chamber said.

“As we dive deeper into issues affecting our regional workforce, we are now implementing solutions and coming up with great resources that we hope help our employers find and keep the best people,” said Ann Hutchison, chamber executive vice president. “With the Talent Summit, we want attendees to understand this new hiring landscape while taking back insights and resources to use as part of their recruiting and retention processes.”

The Talent Summit, established as part of the chamber’s Northern Colorado Prospers Campaign, will include a morning of presentations, an insight into Talent 2.0, a discussion on trends and opportunities to pivot during COVID-19.

The keynote presentation will feature executives from Development Counsellors International. They will discuss what talent looks for in jobs and locations in the age of COVID-19. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to download DCI’s national talent research, Talent Wars. The document offers communities insight into what talent looks for in a new job opportunity, how often people search for new jobs, the top resources talent looks to for information on a new location, and how COVID-19 is affecting talent’s job and relocation priorities. Full agenda and other event details can be found here.

Registration for the event is free and available here.

