Engineering firm Landmark EPC leases building near airport

LOVELAND — Landmark EPC LLC, a multi-faceted engineering firm, has signed a long-term lease in a building near the Fort Collins Industrial Airpark.
The Loveland firm signed the lease this week at 5803 Lockheed Ave., according to a statement from broker Waypoint Real Estate. The 12,784-square-foot building is in a nest of industrial properties adjoining the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to the east.
Landmark EPC provides civil structural and geotechnical engineering, along with landscape architecture and land surveying. Its existing headquarters is listed at 3521 W. Eisenhower Blvd. on Loveland’s west side.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
