Business groups align to seek immigration reform

Forty-six business organizations have joined to encourage Colorado’s congressional delegation to work together to write “commonsense federal immigration policies.”

The organizations — from chambers of commerce to business associations such as those representing bankers and plumbers to ag associations — asked in a letter that Congress set aside political divisions to find a way to address the nation’s “broken immigration system.”

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

“As our state, and the nation, continue to grapple with the economic ramifications of the response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, what binds CBCIS [Colorado Business Coalition for Immigration Solutions] firmly together is our tangible understanding of the role that our immigrant and refugee communities have played on the frontlines of this pandemic —as health-care workers, educators, small business owners, and as critical workers in our food supply pipeline — and will continue to play as our economy recovers. Now, more than ever, the economic imperative of addressing this country’s broken immigration system is clear,” the letter said.

“Further, it is worth noting that immigrants are not only essential members of our workforce, but also taxpayers, consumers, business owners, and students who are graduating into economically critical fields like health care and STEM. In 2018, immigrants paid $5 billion in federal, state, and local taxes, and held $14.2 billion in spending power, according to New American Economy.“

“… Focusing on and securing our economic future through a strong immigration system is a solid, and critical, position for both parties to embrace. We understand what will work and what will fail, and we stand ready to provide you with real-life Colorado examples and feedback on proposals that Congress will consider.”

The group said it would be willing to meet with members of the delegation when they are in the state.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC