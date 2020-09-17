Boulder developer plans commercial project in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Boulder developer and commercial landlord W.W. Reynolds Cos. plans a new restaurant and retail project near the Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette.

The roughly 17-acre commercial site near the intersection of Baseline Road and North 95th Street is divided between a northern parcel and a southern parcel.

Plans for the northern portion call for “two commercial buildings with 15,170 square feet of commercial area … a drive-through component,” Lafayette planning documents show. One of those buildings is slated to include two restaurants and two retail users, while the other could have one of each.

To the south, W.W. Reynolds proposes “two commercial buildings with 40,540 square feet of commercial area,” according to planning documents. This parcel will feature office, retail and restaurant users.

The development schedule calls for construction to begin this winter with completion expected by summer 2022.

Documents submitted to Lafayette planners suggest there could eventually be a residential component to the project, but that aspect would need to go back through the development approval process separately from the commercial portion.

W.W. Reynolds representatives did not respond to requests for additional information about the Indian Peaks project.

