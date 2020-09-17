Boulder-based Hope Foods dips into Amazon Fresh market

BOULDER — Boulder’s Hope Foods LLC, a maker of hummus, guacamole and other veggie-based dips, is expanding its market into Amazon Fresh, a grocery service subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
Prior to the addition of Amazon Fresh, the Boulder brand was in 6,200 stores nationwide, according to Hope Foods, including Whole Foods Market Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) and Safeway Inc.
“We’re thrilled to now make Hope Foods available via Amazon Fresh,” said Nicole Pavlica, vice president of marketing and innovation at Hope Foods, in a prepared statement. “Amazon Fresh will allow us to reach new consumers and give existing consumers access to a wider variety of Hope Foods flavors they may not have tried before, including our new Cashew & Almond Dips.”
Amazon Fresh is a delivery and pickup service. It’s only available in select cities, mostly major cities for the U.S. For Colorado, it’s available only in Denver.
