Soda company leases new space in Denver

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A simple syrup company that contracts with a Longmont packer to bottle its sodas has a new home of its own in Denver.

BusinessDen reports that Backyard Soda has leased space in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The new location will give the company a chance to create new flavors and do short, seasonal runs not possible before, according to the report. 

 

