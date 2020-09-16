New hotel to join Denver River North neighborhood

DENVER — An upscale boutique brand of Best Western Hotels & Resorts will open in the River North area of Denver in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Vīb Denver will be located at 3560 Brighton Blvd. in the RiNo Art District. The 140-room hotel will be managed by Colorado-based hotel management company TWC Management LLC.
Vīb Denver will include a 365 degree rooftop bar and eatery, and local art will adorn both the exterior and interior walls. The hotel will also include 2,000 square feet of conference space.
“We’re excited for Vīb to become a part of the River North Art District community in Denver, an area that celebrates creativity and ingenuity,” Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western, said in a press release.
“We cannot wait to bring the Vīb property to Denver residents and travelers,” said Jennifer Gipfert, owner of TWC Management. “From the hotel’s tech-centric design to the unparalleled service guests will receive, Vīb Denver is an experience that travelers will not forget and continue to come back to.”
