National landscaper acquires Fort Collins’ Jordan’s Tree Moving & Maintenance

FORT COLLINS — National landscaping company SavATree has acquired Jordan’s Tree Moving & Maintenance in Fort Collins.
In a statement, the Bedford Hills, New York-based SavATree said it will integrate the staff from Jordan’s into its existing SavATree location in the city.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Jordan’s Tree Moving & Maintenance,” said SavATree executive chairman Daniel van Starrenburg. “Our shared commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction will ensure a smooth transition for all clients and allow us to expand our reach in the west.”
Jordan’s was founded in 1984.
SavATree has 40 locations across the U.S., including offices in Firestone, Denver and Centennial that were acquired as independent tree service companies. The majority of its locations are on the upper East Coast.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
