Larimer County to add 1,091 acres to open space

LARIMER COUNTY — Larimer County will complete the purchase this month of a 1,091-acre ranch to expand its open space in the northern part of the county. The Hawk Canyon Ranch sits adjacent to the Red Mountain Open Space.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Larimer County will manage the ranch as part of the Red Mountain property. The acquisition includes Larimer County’s fee purchase of 1,091 acres and conveyance of a conservation easement on the land to the city of Fort Collins. The purchase was identified as a priority project — one of four ranches identified for conservation in the Laramie Foothills area and supported through the Great Outdoors Colorado Open Space grant awarded this June.

“This purchase further stitches together lands conserved through a long-term partnership among Larimer County, Fort Collins, private landowners and others in the Laramie Foothills,” said Meegan Flenniken, land conservation, planning and resource division manager in Larimer County Natural Resources.

The property includes stream-carved canyons, hogback rock outcroppings, ponderosa pine forests and a large growth of imperiled mountain mahogany.

Larimer County will buy the ranch for $3.5 million, with funding from the county’s Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax, city of Fort Collins’ Open Space Yes sales tax, Great Outdoors Colorado, and the Friends of Larimer County Parks and Open Lands.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC