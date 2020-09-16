Kansas chemicals company looks to open office near Greeley

WELD COUNTY — GeoChemicals LLC plans to lease a small office northeast of Greeley, likely to be closer to its oil and gas customers in Weld County.
The Hutchinson, Kansas-based company filed a pre-application to convert an existing structure at 33153 County Road 51, approximately eight miles from Greeley’s northeastern corner, into an office for its oil and gas supply business.
The filing shows GeoChemicals plans to host three to five full-time employees in an on-site office and store several drums of oilfield chemicals for treating wastewater and maintaining wells.
GeoChemicals currently has branches ranging North Dakota down to middle-western Texas. It did not respond to a request for further comment Wednesday.
The building on that site is owned by Rach Ministries International Inc., a provider of Christian-based service mission trips.
