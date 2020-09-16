Iron Mountain Collision returns to Loveland

LOVELAND — Iron Mountain Collision has relocated from 753 Champion Drive in the Iron Mountain auto complex off U.S. Highway 34 to 804 E. Eisenhower in Loveland.

Iron Mountain Collision, the trade name for Rowley’s Auto Collision Experts Inc., operated for eight years at the Windsor address. The company was originally registered in 2009 and had its operations near downtown Loveland.

“This transition allows us to expand upon our current collision repair services and operate in the heart of the communities we live and serve,” Kevin Rowley, Iron Mountain president, said in a press release. The shop move was official as of Sept. 12.

Iron Mountain Collision repairs vehicles ranging from motorcycles to heavy trucks.

