Circle Graphics acquires California wall decor firm

LONGMONT — Circle Graphics Inc., a Longmont-based producer of large-format digital graphics, has acquired Santa Cruz, California-based Bay Photo Inc.

Bay Photo, founded in 1976, makes photographic wall décor, albums, and specialty prints, according to a Circle Graphics news release.

Sponsored Content Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021

Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020. Read More

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Bay Photo enhances Circle’s presence in the professional photography and artist markets while expanding Circle’s product portfolio into the rapidly growing segments of metal prints, albums, and photobooks,” Circle Graphics CEO Andrew Cousin said in the release.

The Bay Photo deal marks Circle Graphics’ second acquisition of the year. In January, the firm bought Ohio-based digital billboard printing firm Metromedia Technologies Inc.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC