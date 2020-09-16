Circle Graphics acquires California wall decor firm

LONGMONT — Circle Graphics Inc., a Longmont-based producer of large-format digital graphics, has acquired Santa Cruz, California-based Bay Photo Inc.
Bay Photo, founded in 1976, makes photographic wall décor, albums, and specialty prints, according to a Circle Graphics news release.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Bay Photo enhances Circle’s presence in the professional photography and artist markets while expanding Circle’s product portfolio into the rapidly growing segments of metal prints, albums, and photobooks,” Circle Graphics CEO Andrew Cousin said in the release.
The Bay Photo deal marks Circle Graphics’ second acquisition of the year. In January, the firm bought Ohio-based digital billboard printing firm Metromedia Technologies Inc.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — Circle Graphics Inc., a Longmont-based producer of large-format digital graphics, has acquired Santa Cruz, California-based Bay Photo Inc.
Bay Photo, founded in 1976, makes photographic wall décor, albums, and specialty prints, according to a Circle Graphics news release.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Bay Photo enhances Circle’s presence in the professional photography and artist markets while expanding Circle’s product portfolio into the rapidly growing segments of metal prints, albums, and photobooks,” Circle Graphics CEO Andrew Cousin said in the release.
The Bay Photo deal marks Circle Graphics’ second acquisition of the year. In January, the firm bought Ohio-based digital billboard printing firm Metromedia Technologies Inc.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!