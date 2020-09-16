Boulder investor buys Greeley’s New Colony Apartments for $4.85M

GREELEY — A Boulder real estate investor has purchased the New Colony Apartments near downtown Greeley for $4.85 million.
The apartments at 1009 13th Ave. sold in a deal that closed in late August, according to Weld County property records. The deal amounts to just more than $155 per square foot and $138,571 per unit.
The property was last valued by county assessors at $3.12 million.
The subsidiary that purchased the property is registered to the same address as Flatirons Realty Investment Fund LLLP and Warm Springs Holdings LLC, with both entities registered to Jacob Durllng.
Durling did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Flatirons Realty purchased the Copperleaf Place apartments in Fort Collins last August for $21 million.
The apartments are two blocks west of Greeley City Hall and five blocks away from the city’s downtown district.
