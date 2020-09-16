Boulder company partners with Amsterdam firm

BOULDER — Text Us Inc., a Boulder-based text message software company for business applications, has partnered with Amsterdam’s Textkernel.

The collaborating groups are creating software to streamline the hiring process for businesses. It automatically matches candidates to open positions and then contacts candidates automatically through text message, according to a news release. The software is hosted by Bullhorn Inc., a Boston-based cloud-based platform for job recruitment.

“You’ll essentially be able to generate tear sheets of qualified candidates while you sleep,” said Erich Hugunin, chief revenue officer of TextUs, in a written statement. “And the beauty of this partnership is that, through your ATS (applicant tracking system) or CRM (customer relationship management), TextUs can reach out to those candidates automatically so you’ll have meetings booked by the time you wake up.”

