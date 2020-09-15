Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



St. Julien scores early nod for Forbes Travel Guide

By Ali C.M. Watkins — 

BOULDER — Boulder’s St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Jill’s Restaurant and Bistro inside of the hotel, were named preliminary winners of the Forbes Travel Guide 2021 annual Star Awards.

The St. Julien was awarded four stars and Jill’s Restaurant was included in the recommended restaurant category.

A final list of the 2021 Star Awards is expected in spring of next year. Inspections were conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Forbes Travel Guide. Other Colorado winners in the sneak-peek list include:

  • The St. Regis Aspen Resort 
  • Remède Spa Aspen
  • The Little Nell in Aspen
  • Element 47 in Aspen
  • The Ritz-Carlton Spa and hotel in Denver

“It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide in a prepared statement. “We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC 

 

BOULDER — Boulder’s St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Jill’s Restaurant and Bistro inside of the hotel, were named preliminary winners of the Forbes Travel Guide 2021 annual Star Awards.

The St. Julien was awarded four stars and Jill’s Restaurant was included in the recommended restaurant category.

A final list of the 2021 Star Awards is expected in spring of next year. Inspections were conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Forbes Travel Guide. Other Colorado winners in the sneak-peek list include:

  • The St. Regis Aspen Resort 
  • Remède Spa Aspen
  • The Little Nell in Aspen
  • Element 47 in Aspen
  • The Ritz-Carlton Spa and hotel in Denver

“It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide in a prepared statement. “We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC 

 


 