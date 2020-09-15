St. Julien scores early nod for Forbes Travel Guide

BOULDER — Boulder’s St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Jill’s Restaurant and Bistro inside of the hotel, were named preliminary winners of the Forbes Travel Guide 2021 annual Star Awards.
The St. Julien was awarded four stars and Jill’s Restaurant was included in the recommended restaurant category.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
A final list of the 2021 Star Awards is expected in spring of next year. Inspections were conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Forbes Travel Guide. Other Colorado winners in the sneak-peek list include:
- The St. Regis Aspen Resort
- Remède Spa Aspen
- The Little Nell in Aspen
- Element 47 in Aspen
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa and hotel in Denver
“It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide in a prepared statement. “We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Boulder’s St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Jill’s Restaurant and Bistro inside of the hotel, were named preliminary winners of the Forbes Travel Guide 2021 annual Star Awards.
The St. Julien was awarded four stars and Jill’s Restaurant was included in the recommended restaurant category.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
A final list of the 2021 Star Awards is expected in spring of next year. Inspections were conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Forbes Travel Guide. Other Colorado winners in the sneak-peek list include:
- The St. Regis Aspen Resort
- Remède Spa Aspen
- The Little Nell in Aspen
- Element 47 in Aspen
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa and hotel in Denver
“It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide in a prepared statement. “We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!