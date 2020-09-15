SevenFive Farm founder named to General Cannabis board

DENVER — General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN), a Denver-based marijuana cultivation and retail operator, recently appointed Barker Dalton to its board of directors.
Dalton is a founder of SevenFive Farm, a Boulder County growhouse acquired this year by GC, and former co-owner of Robb’s Music in Boulder.
Additionally, GC tapped Planet Payment Inc. (Nasdaq: PLPM) CEO Carl Williams and Wildcat Advisory Group founder Richard Travia for posts on the board. Williams will serve as chairman.
“Our new board members are well-suited to support management, oversee corporate governance, and add shareholder value. Carl is a seasoned operator and leader who will provide significant mentorship in his role as chairman of the board,” General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman said in a news release. “Richard’s knowledge about the cannabis capital markets will help us grow; and Barker has been a fantastic partner ever since we acquired SevenFive, and his knowledge about the Colorado cannabis market is extensive. We are fortunate to have them helping lead us forward.”
