Physical therapy clinic opens Eisenhower location in Loveland

LOVELAND — Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers has opened a facility at 910 E. Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland adjacent to Gold’s Gym.
Fyzical offers physical therapy services alongside an audiologist.
“Your balance consists of so many parts. It’s your strength, your sensation, your vision and your inner ear. Any dysfunctions in any part of these can cause loss of balance or instability,” Alison Baron, doctor of physical therapy and clinical manager of Fyzical, said in a written statement. “It’s important to strengthen all these areas, which is why we have our separate providers working so close together.
Balance impairments, dizziness, and hearing loss can all be assessed and diagnosed by audiologist Megan Jacobs while physical therapy can then rehab and retrain the balance centers of the body.
This Fyzical location also offers functional dry needling, pediatric rehab, sports rehab, women’s health, pain management and neurological rehabilitation.
The clinic’s location adjacent to Gold’s Gym enables physical therapy patients to have access to strength and cardio equipment.
