Fort Collins to ban most lawn watering in October due to potential water shortage

FORT COLLINS — Citing ongoing drought conditions and the potential for contaminants in the Cameron Peak fire area to run into the city’s water supply in the coming seasons, Fort Collins officials have enacted mandatory controls on water usage to begin Oct. 1.

Under the restrictions, Fort Collins residents cannot water their lawns with treated water from the city’s utilities and must water trees and plants by hand or with a drip system.

People who use untreated raw water are allowed to continue irrigating as usual, including city parks staff and Colorado State University. Customers can also apply for an exemption to the watering ban if it is used for watering athletic fields or for new lawn installations.

In a statement, the city said the reduced water usage will allow it to complete infrastructure repairs at a Horsetooth Reservoir outlet before a future runoff season brings ash and rubble from the ongoing wildfire in the Poudre Canyon into the area’s waterways.

“If water demand levels have not decreased to typical winter levels and the backup system needs to be used, there will likely be a water shortage,” the city said.

For businesses, additional restrictions with the order include preventing washing cars at dealerships except upon sale, a ban on power-washing except for health and safety reasons, cleaning graffiti, preparing surfaces for painting or for cleaning heavy-duty machinery such as heating and cooling systems. A complete list of restrictions is available at https://www.fcgov.com/utilities/water-restrictions/.

The restrictions will likely remain in place through Nov. 30.

